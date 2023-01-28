Manchester United star could depart in January for Eredivisie switch

PSV are interested in signing Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga on loan.

That is according to Mail Sport, which confirmed Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side are exploring a potential deal for the winger.

The Sweden international has struggled for minutes this season due to the arrival of Antony and the breakthrough of 18-year-old talent Alejandro Garnacho.

Both Elanga and Garnacho are academy graduates at United, but the latter has shown promising signs and registered crucial goal contributions during his cameos on the pitch, which is why Erik ten Hag is reluctant for the Argentinian to depart on loan.

Loan spell could benefit Elanga’s development

Elanga has picked up two assists all season and has failed to look overly threatening in his appearances. Spending the remainder of the campaign playing first-team football regularly could be highly beneficial to the youngster.

He would play under former Red and United legend Van Nistelrooy, who is regarded as one of the most prolific strikers in their history.