Billionaire-owned club looking to hijack Leeds’ deal for playmaker

Nottingham Forest are considering hijacking Leeds United’s deal for Weston McKennie.

According to The Athletic, Forest are one of several clubs in pursuit of McKennie, who is in advanced talks with the Yorkshire side to sign from Juventus.

The midfielder would be Jesse Marsch’s third arrival of the January transfer window. Leeds were negotiating a loan deal that included an option to buy, however, talks could now stall if another team is able to table a bid that meeds Juventus’ valuation.

Steve Cooper has been strongly backed financially by Billionaire Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis. The Trees have already acquired the additions of Danilo and Chris Wood, with former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas also a potential arrival.

The American connection at Elland Road

One factor that may swing in Leeds’ favour is that with an American manager and two USMNT internationals already in the squad, McKennie would settle in relatively quickly, as he is already well acquainted with Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.