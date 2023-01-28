Real Madrid have ruled out a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as they’ve accepted he wants to join Arsenal.

Rice has been one of the most exceptional midfielders over the last few years for both club and country. His performances for England at the highest level have shown he has what it takes to play for an elite club.

It’s no disrespect to West Ham but there’s a good chance he will soon outgrow them, especially with David Moyes’ side struggling in the Premier League.

Playing regularly in the Champions League will undoubtedly be a target for Rice and it could happen during the summer transfer window.

Now, according to El Nacional, Real Madrid have withdrawn from the race for Rice after accepting that he wants to join Arsenal in the summer.

Rice only has 18 months left on his contract so you’d imagine West Ham would look to offload him during the summer transfer window in order to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next year.

If Rice wants a move, it doesn’t make sense to keep him at the club against his will, and there’s a good chance they receive an immense transfer fee.