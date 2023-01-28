Real Madrid ‘went crazy’ when Liverpool beat them to sign player

Real Madrid reportedly weren’t happy when Liverpool beat them to the signing of Stefan Bajcetic.

Bajcetic has burst onto the scene at Liverpool this season and quickly emerged as a key player in their squad.

Bajcetic didn’t come through the Liverpool academy like many would have expected. The young midfielder was signed from Celta Vigo, and their former academy director has revealed how disappointed Real Madrid were to miss out on the signing.

When Real Madrid found out that Liverpool wanted to come and contact Stefan they went crazy: ‘Stefan, oh no, come here!’” Said Alex Otero, speaking to the Liverpool Echo.

