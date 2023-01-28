Roy Keane slams Arsenal star who is a “big concern” for Mikel Arteta

Former Manchester United midfielder has slammed Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga who could be a “big concern” for Mikel Arteta.

Lokonga was brought on at halftime to replace the injured Thomas Partey against Manchester City. The Belgian midfielder has struggled to set the world alight since joining the club and his performances could force Arteta to bring in a midfielder before the January window slams shut, especially if Partey’s injury is serious.

Despite only playing half the game, Lokonga’s performance was criticised by former Manchester United midfielder Keane, who believes that Lokonga is a “big concern”.

“That’s why he needs these minutes in games of this quality because that’s where you learn. You hope at this age and at this level they have already learned that part of that game. Big concern,” said Keane on Lokonga, as relayed by HITC.

At the age of 23, Lokonga may struggle to use the excuse that he’s a young, inexperienced player. If Lokonga wants to stay at Arsenal and convince Arteta that he doesn’t need to bring in reinforcements then he has to step up his performance when given the opportunity.

With Mohammed Elneny and Partey now out injured, Arteta and Edu Gaspar may explore the transfer market to sign a new midfielder before the January window closes in the next few days.