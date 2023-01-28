Ruud van Nistelrooy looking to raid former club Manchester United

Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to raid his former club Manchester United to try and sign Anthony Elanga on loan.

Elanga has struggled for regular game time this season with Antony arriving from Ajax and Alejandro Garnacho emerging as a first-team player. Marcus Rashford’s resurgence in form has also meant Elanga has had to settle for a rotational role in the Manchester United side.

However, with Jadon Sancho struggling for fitness having not played at all since the turn of the year, Erik ten Hag doesn’t want to allow Elanga to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Anthony Elanga in action for Manchester United.
That’s according to the Daily Mail, who also claim that PSV are considering a move for Elanga, with former Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy looking to raid his former club.

Elanga was featured sporadically for Manchester United this season so it’s understandable that Ten Hag wants to keep Elanga at the club.

Although he’s unlikely to start every week for the club, squad depth is important if they want to continue to compete at the top of the Premier League.

