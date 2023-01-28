Tottenham could see deal for number one target called off after hitting new problem during talks

Tottenham’s pursuit of Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro could be in danger of falling through with the clubs struggling to agree on a payment structure for the deal.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that how the suspected £39.7m fee (the player’s release clause) will be paid has caused problems during talks for Porro.

Spurs had a £32.5m offer rejected for the right-back earlier in the window but talks resumed this week over a revised structure of payments plus bonuses and a possible player in return, states the report.

Sporting have not made talks easy for Spurs and the Premier League club are said to be growing frustrated with the Portuguese club dragging their feet over a deal for the defender.

Tottenham have been in talks for Porro all this week and Fabrizio Romano stated on Thursday that the deal was very close to being completed with just the payment structure to be decided.

That final detail is now causing Tottenham a lot of problems and they might have to accept everything Sporting want regarding it or run the risk of the deal falling through.