Tottenham fans will not be happy after hearing Mourinho say who they could have signed

Roma travel to high-flying Napoli on Sunday and ahead of that match, Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho has been speaking about a certain star he wanted to sign whilst manager of Tottenham.

The legendary manager said that whilst at the North London club, the Portuguese coach wanted to sign Kim Min-jae from Fenerbahce but Daniel Levy would not pay the small fee for the defender.

Mourinho said via Fabrizio Romano: “I wanted to sign Kim Min-jae when I was at Tottenham. I had some FaceTime calls with him — our bid was €5m, Fenerbahce wanted €10m for Kim and for Tottenham that wasn’t possible at that point.”

“Now look at Kim and his level, he’s a top player”.

Mourinho reveals: “I wanted to sign Kim Min-jae when I was at Tottenham. I had some FaceTime calls with him — our bid was €5m, Fenerbahçe wanted €10m for Kim and for Tottenham that wasn’t possible at that point”. ?? #THFC “Now look at Kim and his level, he’s a top player”. pic.twitter.com/11ddWfAvxc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2023

This will likely frustrate Tottenham fans given their defensive problems this season, while Kim has been very impressive in Italy with league-leaders Napoli.

€5m is nothing for a club like Spurs and this case highlights once again the frustrations fans of the North London club have with their chairman.

Over the last few weeks Tottenham fans have been singing for Levy to leave the club and it seems that Mourinho has now thrown some fuel on this heated relationship.