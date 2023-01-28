Tottenham interested in Bundesliga star but unwilling to match £80million asking price

According to The Sun, Tottenham are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie following his impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup.

The 21-year-old left-sided centre-back, who played for Ecuador, has caught the attention of several elite clubs around the world with his standout displays in Qatar.

As per the report, Tottenham are also interested but ‘will be unwilling to match’ the German club’s £80 million valuation of him.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is determined to bring in a new defender to strengthen his struggling back line that has already conceded 31 goals in just 21 Premier League games.

And the report suggests that the Italian has identified Hincapie as a potential solution to the problem.

While a summer deal for Hincapie may be more likely, as the player is reportedly happy at his current club and still developing, a January transfer is not out of the question.

The report adds that Hincapie could potentially be signed for £20 million this month, with the possibility of being loaned back to Leverkusen until the end of the season, similar to the deal for Pape Matar Sarr.

The presence of Conte and Harry Kane may be attractive to Hincapie in making a move to the London club.

Spurs have so far signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.

However, their pursuit of top target Pedro Porro is in jeopardy because the two clubs cannot agree on a payment structure for the £40 million defender.

Porro had already agreed to a five-and-a-half-year contract with Tottenham following the Portuguese League Cup final this weekend.