Turn of events as Brighton could accept Caicedo bid from Premier League club

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is a player in demand this January with the Seagulls stating throughout the transfer window that the midfielder was not for sale until the summer.

Chelsea saw a £55m bid rejected by Brighton for Caicedo, reported the Daily Mail, and are said to be weighing up another offer for the star the Seagulls value at £100m.

Arsenal also made a bid for the 21-year-old this week but their £60m bid was also rejected by Brighton. The Gunners may come back with another offer and that may be accepted states a new report.

According to Football Insider, Brighton could accept a new Arsenal bid for Caicedo, but only if they can strike an agreement with RB Leipzig for Amadou Haidara to replace the Ecuador star.

Like Brighton’s stance on Caicedo, Leipzig are unwilling to let Haidara go this month, but that could change if the Premier League club make a big bid for the Bundesliga star from the sale of their midfielder to either Chelsea or Arsenal.

Caicedo is not in the Brighton squad for Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Liverpool and the 21-year-old will not be around Roberto De Zerbi’s team until the transfer window is concluded next week.