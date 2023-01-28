Jose Mourinho has spoken out on the situation regarding Nicolo Zaniolo.

The player had been adamant about leaving Roma this transfer window and had received approaches from Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Bournemouth.

Spurs were interested in signing the Italian on an initial loan basis, whereas Roma only wanted to oversee a permanent departure.

The Cherries also prepared a bid of around €30 million to try and prise the attacker from Italy but it has since been reported that Zaniolo turned down the prospect of joining the English side, according to Sky Sports.

Zaniolo to stay at Roma

It now looks as though the 23-year-old will stay at the Giallorossi, who sit fifth place in Serie A and 21 points behind league leaders Napoli.

He has made 13 league appearances so far this season, scoring just one goal in that time.

Mourinho has now addressed the situation and all but confirmed it himself. The manager said via Jacopo Aliprandi: “For a month he has been telling us every day that he wants to leave. He doesn’t want to wear the Roma shirt, he doesn’t want to train with the group. Unfortunately I think he will stay at Trigoria.”