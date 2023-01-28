Video: Casemiro scores world-class brace vs Reading in the space of four minutes

Man United have stormed into a 2-0 lead in their FA Cup clash with Reading at Old Trafford and both goals came from the unusual source called Casemiro.

The Brazilian is not known for scoring goals but his two tonight were very impressive. The midfielder broke the deadlock in the match after 54 minutes and finished off a Man United move with a brilliant dink over the Reading goalkeeper.

The second was a different type of goal as Casemiro received a pass from Fred before hitting the ball from outside of the box into the bottom rigth-hand corner. Although the strike took a little deflection, the goal was still an impressive one for a defensive midfielder.

Both goals can be seen below.