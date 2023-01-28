(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses Manchester United star’s recent form – “I’m not Harry Potter”

Erik ten Hag has discussed Marcus Rashford’s recent form for Manchester United and makes an interesting “Harry Potter” claim.

Rashford has been in sensational form this season after a difficult period at Manchester United.

Under Erik ten Hag, Rashford has regained his confidence, but the Dutch manager is giving most of the credit to the England international, claiming he’s not Harry Potter, of all people.

? Erik ten Hag = not Harry Potter ? Confidence is the reason for Marcus Rashford's form, not anything special from the Manchester United manager!

There’s only so much you can do as a manager so it’s fair of Ten Hag to heap praise on Rashford for his excellent form.