Video: Fred brings the samba to Old Trafford with outrageous goal in FA Cup clash

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United have moved into a 3-0 at Old Trafford in their FA Cup clash vs Reading and the third was a very impressive goal from Brazilian midfielder Fred. 

After going into the break level, United stormed into a 2-0 lead in the second half with two goals in the space of four minutes from Casemiro.

That was then followed up by his countryman Fred, who scored the third goal with an outrageous flick at the near post from a Bruno Fernandes cross, which can be seen below.

