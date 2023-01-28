(Video) Leeds fan pitch invades to do hilarious worm dance in front of fans

A Leeds United fan ran onto the pitch during the club’s FA Cup tie with Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

He didn’t want to get near the players like other pitch invaders, though, as the supporter hopped over the stands to perform a dance in front of the away supporters.

The fan performed the iconic ‘worm’ after the Whites had extended their lead to three goals, which quickly took the attention away from the goalscorer!

Take a look at the video below shared by @JakeSha93180907.

