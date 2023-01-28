Video: Man United target shows why Red Devils want him with impressive goal vs Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt kept Bundesliga fans’ hopes of a title race alive on Saturday afternoon as the Eagles held the German champions Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw.

After falling behind in the match thanks to a Leroy Sane goal, Frankfurt responded in the second when Randal Kolo Muani scored an impressive goal to level the contest.

The French forward showed Man United what they could sign in the summer, with the 24-year-old also being a target for Bayern.

Kolo Muani would be a great solution to United and Bayern’s striker problems but Frankfurt apparently value him at anything up to €100m (£88.5m). Whether one of the clubs make a move in the summer remains to be seen, but what is certain is Kolo Muani will continue to impress in the Bundesliga this season.

KOLO MUANI EQUALIZES AGAINST BAYERN ? Kamada with the no-look assist ? pic.twitter.com/J6QNtPEUMO — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) January 28, 2023

Footage courtesy of the Bundesliga and ESPN