Video: New signing Danjuma scores on his Spurs debut to make it 3-0 against Preston

New January signing Arnaut Danjuma needed only 15 mins to open his account for his new club.

The Dutch forward came on for Ryan Sessegnon at the 71st minute and announced himself to the Tottenham supporters with a goal from a Kulusevski assist.

It was not the cleanest of finishes as he seemed to have scuffed his shot but it ended up in the goal to his delight.

It is the perfect start to his Tottenham career.

Watch his debut goal below: