Video: Patrick Bamford’s brilliant reaction to Accrington Stanley fans chanting ‘Bamford is a w**ker’ during the post match interview

Accrington Stanley fans chanted ‘Bamford is a w*nker’ during Patrick Bamford’s post-match interview, and he couldn’t help but smile.
As he spoke to the camera, the Accrington Stanley fans could be heard loudly chanting “Bamford is a w*nker” in the background.
Despite the derogatory nature of the chant, Bamford couldn’t help but chuckle and smile, showing that he was not affected by the taunts.
Overall, it was a successful day for Leeds United as they secured a spot in the next round of the competition and Bamford continued to lead the team with his goals.
Watch Bamford’s reaction below:
Patrick Bamford laughing as the crowd chant "Bamford is a wanker" what a guy ? pic.twitter.com/If0YuUPBuK
— convex101 (@G_Financial_Inc) January 28, 2023