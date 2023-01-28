Video: Patrick Bamford’s brilliant reaction to Accrington Stanley fans chanting ‘Bamford is a w**ker’ during the post match interview

Accrington Stanley fans chanted ‘Bamford is a w*nker’ during Patrick Bamford’s post-match interview, and he couldn’t help but smile.

As he spoke to the camera, the Accrington Stanley fans could be heard loudly chanting “Bamford is a w*nker” in the background.

Despite the derogatory nature of the chant, Bamford couldn’t help but chuckle and smile, showing that he was not affected by the taunts.

Overall, it was a successful day for Leeds United as they secured a spot in the next round of the competition and Bamford continued to lead the team with his goals.

Watch Bamford’s reaction below: