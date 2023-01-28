Video: Son scores an absolute screamer from outside the box to give Spurs the lead

Son has broken the deadlock for Spurs with a stunning strike from outside the box.

The first half was sluggish from Antonio Conte’s men, something which has become a rather common theme this season.

The second half however, Spurs started much sharper and it took a piece of magic from the South Korean to break Preston’s defense.

Son received the pass and struck one in from long range with his weaker foot straight into the corner. No keeper saves that!

Watch the stunning goal below: