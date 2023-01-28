Video: Son with yet another piece of individual brilliance to double Tottenham’s lead

Son has gone on to score another one to double Tottenham’s lead against Preston in the FA Cup tie.

A wonderfully worked goal was finished off expertly by Son Heung-min who turned the defender around before striking it in past the keeper.

Both the goals were a piece of individual brilliance from the South Korea who even though has not been on the best of forms this season has surely been the difference maker tonight in the absence of Harry Kane.

Watch the superb turn and strike below: