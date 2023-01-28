Video: Tottenham fans will love Kyle Walker’s reaction to an Arsenal fan throwing a shirt at him

Former Tottenham player, Kyle Walker, displayed his loyalty to his former club during Manchester City’s FA Cup win against Arsenal.

As he was leaving the field, an excited Arsenal fan threw an Arsenal jersey at him, but instead of ignoring the incident,

Walker picked up the shirt and angrily hurled it back into the crowd.

This act of defiance sparked reactions from football fans, many of whom found the exchange amusing and questioned whether Walker had truly moved on from his time with Tottenham.

Watch the incident below: