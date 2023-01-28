West Ham United youngster Harrison Ashby has removed all Irons-related pictures from his Twitter account’s display amid links to Newcastle United.

Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports reported that West Ham have rejected a bid from the Magpies for the right-back, however, they are open to allowing him to leave.

West Ham United have rejected a bid from Newcastle United for right-back Harrison Ashby. Bid went in earlier in the window. Negotiations ongoing. West Ham open to sale – Ashby out of contract in the summer. #NUFC #WHUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) January 28, 2023

The 21-year-old’s contract at the London Stadium expires in the summer, meaning he could leave as a free agent if they refuse offers in the coming days. Negotiations between the two Premier League sides are ongoing.

Ashby makes intentions clear regarding Irons future

Ashby has now seemingly dropped a hint as to where his intentions lie; his Twitter profile used to be a picture of him in the Irons shirt on both his icon and header – they are now removed. Instead, he has chosen a simple black display, which has some fans speculating that he is Newcastle bound, given the black and white connetations.

The Scotland U21 international has not been regularly utilised by David Moyes and will be seeking regular game time elsewhere, especially given his talent and potential.