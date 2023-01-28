West Ham star hints at future with Irons after Newcastle bid

Newcastle United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United youngster Harrison Ashby has removed all Irons-related pictures from his Twitter account’s display amid links to Newcastle United.

Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports reported that West Ham have rejected a bid from the Magpies for the right-back, however, they are open to allowing him to leave.

The 21-year-old’s contract at the London Stadium expires in the summer, meaning he could leave as a free agent if they refuse offers in the coming days. Negotiations between the two Premier League sides are ongoing.

More Stories / Latest News
“Hoping that someone is going to die” – Sol Campbell tells Tottenham fans to move on from Arsenal transfer
Everton and West Ham fall short in pursuit of striker
Brighton make stance clear on Caicedo despite player’s agents fighting for January exit

Ashby makes intentions clear regarding Irons future

Ashby has now seemingly dropped a hint as to where his intentions lie; his Twitter profile used to be a picture of him in the Irons shirt on both his icon and header – they are now removed. Instead, he has chosen a simple black display, which has some fans speculating that he is Newcastle bound, given the black and white connetations.

The Scotland U21 international has not been regularly utilised by David Moyes and will be seeking regular game time elsewhere, especially given his talent and potential.

More Stories Harrison Ashby Newcastle United West Ham United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.