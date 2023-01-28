West Ham United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Lorient striker Terem Moffi this month.

According to journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, the forward is also in talks with both Marseille and Nice.

Dans l’esprit de Lorient: soit Moffi reste, soit il va à l’OM… soit il va a West Ham avec qui Lorient a un accord. Nice s’accroche & Marseille observe le spectacle. Dieng est à la clinique… confirmation que la visite est tjrs en cours. — Mohamed TOUBACHE-TER (@MohamedTERParis) January 25, 2023

The deal has been ongoing for several weeks, with the latest update providing a glimmer of hope for Irons fans. The tweet suggests that only West Ham have an agreement in place with Moffi’s club, despite the interest from two other teams.

The coming hours could be pivotal in the deal, especially with the transfer deadline looming.

Moffi’s form would improve Irons’ attack

Moffi has overseen a prolific start to the season in Ligue 1; he has scored 12 goals in 18 appearances.

The 23-year-old could further develop his game in England’s top division whilst playing a key role in the Hammers’ survival hopes. However, David Moyes and the board must be efficient in negotiations as Moffi may opt to stay in France and see out the season.