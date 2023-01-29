Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to reports via Calciomercato, the Red Devils are looking to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and they have identified the 24-year-old Napoli striker as a potential target.

Osimhen has been in fantastic form for the Italian club this season and he will be hoping to guide them to a Scudetto win this season. The Nigerian has 13 goals in 15 league matches and his performances have seen his price soar in recent months.

Apparently, the player was valued at €100 million at the start of the season but now Napoli will look to demand around €150 million for him. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay that kind of money for the 24-year-old at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements with Marcus Rashford the only reliable goalscorer at the club right now.

Anthony Martial has been linked with a move away and Jadon Sancho has been a major disappointment since joining the club. The Red Devils terminated the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo midway through the season.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince Napoli to negotiate a more reasonable fee for the 24-year-old striker in the summer.

Osimhen would be a superb long-term addition, but the asking price could prove prohibitive to any potential move. The Nigerian is a top-quality player but the Red Devils are unlikely to shell out €150m for him.