Newcastle United have struck a deal for Anthony Gordon and he should be announced as the club’s latest signing in the coming hours, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside.

The England Under-21 international has impressed in his time at Everton, and it’s not too surprising that a club like Newcastle have decided to pay big money for him this January.

According to Romano, Gordon will move to St James’ Park on a five-year contract, with the Magpies paying an initial £40million to prise the youngster away from Goodison Park.

Chelsea also showed an interest in Gordon in the summer, but did not come back in for him this January, according to Romano.

“It’s already signed, Gordon will be unveiled as Newcastle player in the next hours,” Romano said.

“The fee is £40m plus £5m add ons accepted by Everton, five year deal for Gordon.

“Chelsea wanted the player in August; they have not returned with any approach or bid in January.”

Newcastle fans will no doubt be excited by the arrival of this top young talent, with Gordon looking like a player with the potential to shine at the right club and under the right manager.

Eddie Howe has done great work with NUFC so far, so could be the ideal coach to get the best out of Gordon in the years to come.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea live to regret not moving again for the 21-year-old, with the Blues instead bringing in Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in the wide areas this winter.