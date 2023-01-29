Arsenal “still there” for potential £70million-plus transfer, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are reportedly still there in terms of trying to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The talented 21-year-old has shone in the Premier League in recent times and looks ideal for the Gunners, but it clearly won’t be easy to persuade his current club to let him go.

Brighton want £70million or more for Caicedo, according to Romano, so it just remains to be seen if Arsenal will easily part with that much cash, which doesn’t tend to be their way.

The north London giants already raided Brighton for the signing of Leandro Trossard earlier this January, and one imagines the Seagulls will be desperate to avoid losing two of their best players in the same transfer window.

Arsenal have Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in fine form in midfield this season, but there could be room for a younger player like Caicedo to provide more depth and also a more long-term solution in that area of the pitch.

Romano also suggests Chelsea could be one to watch with Caicedo, as they also tried to sign the Ecuador international earlier this winter.