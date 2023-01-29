Serie A giants on alert for Arsenal star if Gunners win race for another transfer

Juventus and Inter Milan could reportedly both be on alert for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney in the near future, depending on what happens with Ivan Fresneda.

The Gunners are in the race to sign the young Spanish full-back, and it could mean Tierney’s future at the Emirates Stadium comes into doubt in the summer, with both Juve and Inter tipped as potential suitors for the Scotland international, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Arsenal signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City in the summer, which has pushed Tierney down the pecking order in Mikel Arteta’s squad, so the arrival of another full-back could surely spell the end for the former Celtic man.

Tierney is a fine player on his day, but has perhaps not quite been consistent enough for Arsenal, so he might find he needs to move to re-establish himself as an automatic starter at this level.

It’s hard to see Zinchenko losing his place in the Arsenal team any time soon, with the Ukraine international proving a superb addition to Arteta’s squad since his summer arrival.

There’s no shame in being second choice to a player of that calibre, but Tierney may also feel he has what it takes to shine for a big name like Juve or Inter.