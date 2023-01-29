Arsenal could be prepared to spent mammoth £145m on two world class transfers

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Arsenal could reportedly be ready to sign both Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice in what would undoubtedly be a mammoth transfer investment.

The Gunners are pursuing Caicedo, though they’re yet to make a second bid for the 21-year-old Brighton midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Caicedo surely won’t come cheap, but it seems that even if Arsenal did manage to sign the Ecuador international, they’d still also like to bring in Rice from West Ham in the summer, according to the Telegraph.

The report suggests Rice could cost £70million or more, while journalist Ben Jacobs has previously suggested Caicedo could cost somewhere in the region of £75m…

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool handed major surprise late boost ahead of Brighton clash
Exclusive: “Speaking to sources…” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool transfer target
Exclusive: One Manchester United player’s form saw the club change their transfer plans

This could mean Arsenal investing potentially as much as £145m in these two players, which would be a major statement of intent from the north London giants.

Moises Caicedo in action for Brighton

Arsenal surprised a lot of fans and pundits alike by leading this season’s Premier League title race, but it seems they’re determined to remain competitive and build a squad that can compete with the other big names of Europe.

It could end up being superb business if Arsenal manage to sign Caicedo and Rice, who would surely form a world class midfield partnership for many years to come.

More Stories Declan Rice Mikel Arteta Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.