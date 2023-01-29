Arsenal could reportedly be ready to sign both Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice in what would undoubtedly be a mammoth transfer investment.

The Gunners are pursuing Caicedo, though they’re yet to make a second bid for the 21-year-old Brighton midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Caicedo surely won’t come cheap, but it seems that even if Arsenal did manage to sign the Ecuador international, they’d still also like to bring in Rice from West Ham in the summer, according to the Telegraph.

The report suggests Rice could cost £70million or more, while journalist Ben Jacobs has previously suggested Caicedo could cost somewhere in the region of £75m…

This remains a transfer saga that could run until the final hours of the window. Caicedo’s valuation as of now by both Arsenal and Chelsea will drop come summer. £75m+ may yet force meaningful engagement. Previous rejections to #AFC and #CFC have been dismissed. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 28, 2023

This could mean Arsenal investing potentially as much as £145m in these two players, which would be a major statement of intent from the north London giants.

Arsenal surprised a lot of fans and pundits alike by leading this season’s Premier League title race, but it seems they’re determined to remain competitive and build a squad that can compete with the other big names of Europe.

It could end up being superb business if Arsenal manage to sign Caicedo and Rice, who would surely form a world class midfield partnership for many years to come.