Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

According to a report from the Sun, the Championship outfit will demand a fee of around £25 million for their star forward and it remains to be seen whether Villa are prepared to pay up for his services.

Unai Emery is looking to add more quality and depth to his attack after the departure of Danny Ings. The former Aston Villa striker has now joined West Ham United and the West Midlands club are looking to replace him adequately.

Sarr has been in impressive form for the Championship outfit this season and he did reasonably well in the recently concluded World Cup with his country Senegal as well.

The 24-year-old has 7 goals and 4 assists to his name in the Championship this season.

He has played in the Premier League before with Watford and the Senegalese international managed to impress in the top flight as well. There is no doubt that he could prove to be a quality long-term addition to the Aston Villa attack and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a transfer before the January window closes.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will face competition from Crystal Palace for the highly-rated winger.

Villa have improved a lot since the arrival of Emery and they will be aiming to finish the season strongly. Bringing in the right additions this month will certainly help them sustain their recent upturn in form and finish the season on a high.