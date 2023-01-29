Chelsea reopen talks for World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have reopened talks for Benfica starlet Enzo Fernandez after failing in their pursuit earlier in the transfer window. 

The 22-year-old has been the subject of interest for several clubs in recent months and primarily Chelsea, who were in talks with the player at the start of the month.

Benfica had set a fixed valuation of Fernandez of around €120 million which the Blues did not meet and, after several days of negotiations, Chelsea moved on.

Chelsea’s spending continues

Now, Todd Boehly’s entourage have reignited their pursuit of the World Cup winner, according to reporter Matt Law.  Fernandez impressed on the world’s biggest stage in Qatar and played a key role in Argentina’s journey to lifting the trophy, so much so that he was named Young Player of the Tournament.

He would be their ninth signing of the month, after the likes of Myhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto have all made the switch to the Premier League.

