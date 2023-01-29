Done deal: Chelsea announce seventh January signing, new Blues ace poses in club colours for first time

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon via their official social media pages.

The young right-back will be spending the rest of the season back on loan with Lyon before linking up with the Blues in the summer, a club statement confirms.

Gusto looks a terrific prospect after catching the eye in Ligue 1, and he should prove a fine addition to Graham Potter’s squad next season, providing an alternative to the injury-prone Reece James.

See below as Chelsea unveil Gusto in their club colours after finally striking an agreement with Lyon to bring him in in time for next season…

Gusto becomes Chelsea’s seventh signing of this transfer window, following David Datro Fofana, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke.

Todd Boehly is truly putting together an outstanding collection of some of the finest young players in world football, so Chelsea fans can surely look forward to a bright future, even if this campaign has been highly challenging.