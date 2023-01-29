Talent chief quits Tottenham and holds talks over move to Arsenal

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Chris Perkins has reportedly left Tottenham and is already in talks over a move to north London rivals Arsenal.

In a somewhat surprise development, it seems Perkins is ready to make the move to Spurs’ most fierce rivals and take on a similar role to the one he held before, according to the Daily Mail.

Perkins previously made a name for himself as a top recruiter of young talent in spells at Derby County and Everton, and it looks like he could be a smart addition to the team at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are a club very much on the up at the moment, so it makes sense that they’re becoming seen as the place to be for both players, coaches and other club officials.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Tidy finish from Harvey Elliott puts Liverpool ahead vs Brighton
“Drives me mad” – Roy Keane hits out at Manchester United star for one sloppy moment vs Reading
Tottenham submit offer for €25m star as they look to bring in centre-back before Deadline Day

The Gunners have a top class academy, and Perkins could be a good fit to help them continue to identify the best young players to join.

Homegrown stars like Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe have been key members of the Arsenal squad in recent times, and fans will hope there’ll be more to come in the next few years.

More Stories Chris Perkins

4 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. The question should be – why? He probably sees no future at spurs as we seem incapable of bringing top class players through the academy, unlike ar?enal.

    Reply

  3. Let him go he can’t be that good at his job as our recuirtment n youth recuirtment is shocking really shocking proves there to be seen

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.