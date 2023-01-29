Chris Perkins has reportedly left Tottenham and is already in talks over a move to north London rivals Arsenal.

In a somewhat surprise development, it seems Perkins is ready to make the move to Spurs’ most fierce rivals and take on a similar role to the one he held before, according to the Daily Mail.

Perkins previously made a name for himself as a top recruiter of young talent in spells at Derby County and Everton, and it looks like he could be a smart addition to the team at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are a club very much on the up at the moment, so it makes sense that they’re becoming seen as the place to be for both players, coaches and other club officials.

The Gunners have a top class academy, and Perkins could be a good fit to help them continue to identify the best young players to join.

Homegrown stars like Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe have been key members of the Arsenal squad in recent times, and fans will hope there’ll be more to come in the next few years.