Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has addressed the situation regarding Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old’s future at the club has been the centre of speculation in January and the past week has been pivotal to a potential deal for Caicedo.

Arsenal submitted a £60 million bid on Friday that was swiftly rebuffed by the Seagulls.

Caicedo then took to Twitter to express his desire to take on a new challenge. He issued a heartfelt statement to Brighton supporters shortly after the board rejected the Gunners’ bid. Chelsea are also interested in the Ecuadorian but are yet to table an offer.

The Brighton board have since told the midfielder to stay away from training and club matches until the transfer deadline has passed on February 1. He was consequently omitted from the matchday squad to face Liverpool in the FA Cup this afternoon.

De Zerbi on Caicedo

De Zerbi had his say on the situation before the game, saying (via Fabrizio Romano): “Caicedo is a good guy. We will see. We hope he stays with us but this question [is] for the club and Moises.

”In life you can make mistakes. We will see the best solution for the club, for Caicedo and for us.”