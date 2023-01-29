Manchester United picked up a 3-1 win over Championship outfit Reading on Saturday night and booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup.

However, the Red Devils suffered an injury blow as Christian Eriksen picked up an ankle injury.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for Manchester United this season and he has been a regular starter under Erik ten Hag.

The Danish international midfielder suffered a robust tackle from reading striker Andy Carroll and he had to be replaced by Fred shortly after Manchester United had taken the lead.

The Manchester United manager has now revealed (h/t Manchester Evening News) that the true extent of the injury is yet to be determined and it is difficult to put a time frame on the midfielder’s return.

The Red Devils are still waiting to find out the results of the diagnosis and it remains to be seen whether the 30-year-old can return to action soon.

“It is always difficult to say so short after the game finished,” he said. “But it is an ankle injury, and we have to see what is the diagnosis.”

Eriksen has added some much-needed craft and technical ability in the middle of the park for Manchester United and the Red Devils will surely feel his absence.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are in impressive form right now and they will be hoping to continue their momentum in the absence of Eriksen. The 30-year-old midfielder has scored twice and he has 9 assists to his name across all competitions.

The Red Devils are still very much in the race to win the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season and it will be interesting to see if Ten Hag can end their wait for a trophy this season.