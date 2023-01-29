Manchester United are looking to improve their midfield options at the end of the season and the Dutch international midfielder Frenkie De Jong remains on their radar.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are open to reviving their interest in the Barcelona midfielder and Erik ten Hag is keen on a reunion at the end of the season.

Manchester United came close to signing the player at the start of the season when they agreed on an €85 million fee with the Spanish outfit.

However, the move did not materialize in the end and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can finally get the deal across the line.

The Red Devils will have to find upgrades on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred if they want to challenge for major trophies and De Jong could prove to be an exceptional signing for them.

The likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have transformed the Manchester United midfield this season and the arrival of De Jong could finally help them compete with clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal next season.

The Red Devils certainly have the financial muscle to pull off a big money deal and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the Dutchman to join the club.

Manchester United are well placed to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

De Jong has worked with Ten Hag at Ajax and the Dutch manager played a key role in his development. The 25-year-old could be attracted to the idea of playing under him again.