Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Southampton striker Che Adams before the January transfer window closes.

The Toffees have agreed on a deal with Newcastle United for the 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon and they are set to spend the proceeds from the sale before the window closes.

Adams has been identified as a potential target and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees can get a deal across the line.

According to a report from Football Insider, Everton are looking to bring in two attacking reinforcements this month.

It has been a disappointing season for Everton so far and they are currently 19th in the league table. The attack has been a major concern for the Toffees this season and they have scored just 15 goals in 20 league matches. To put it in context, only Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer goals in the league this season.

It is evident that Everton need to sign a quality goalscorer this month and Adams could prove to be a smart acquisition.

The 26-year-old has scored 8 goals across all competitions for Southampton this season and it remains to be seen whether the Saints are prepared to sanction his departure midway through the campaign.

The player has a contract with Southampton until the summer of 2024 and therefore the Saints are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet. It will be interesting to see if Everton can come forward with a lucrative offer and attempt Southampton into selling their star striker.