Journalist confirms Liverpool are all in on massive summer signing after Klopp says no more January additions

Liverpool FC
Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday by Brighton and after the match, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said there will be no more players arriving at Anfield during the January transfer window. 

The German coach told beIN Sports when asked about potential new arrivals: “No nothing will happen in this transfer window, that’s all.”

The Merseyside club signed Cody Gakpo from PSV earlier in the window and many Liverpool fans would love to see a midfielder arrive at Anfield soon, as the area of the pitch is proving to be a big problem for the Premier League giants.

Following Klopp’s comments, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has stated that Liverpool will not be making any signings throughout the rest of the transfer window as they will be going all in on their top target Jude Bellingham this summer. 

The Borussia Dortmund star has been a target for Liverpool for a while now and the Reds are in a race with Real Madrid and Man City for the England international’s signature.

A deal for the 19-year-old will cost the Reds between €100m-€150m according to Plettenberg, and that would be a record transfer fee for the Merseyside club, therefore, there can be no more signings in January.

