Jurgen Klopp issues Liverpool transfer update that fans don’t want to hear

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed there will be no further incomings at Liverpool in the January transfer window.

He issued the update after his side crashed out of the FA Cup after a 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex.

Harvey Elliott opened the scoring, but the Seagulls provided a fierce comeback and matched the cup holders stride for stride until the closing stages when Kaoru Mitoma produced a sensational piece of play and finish to swing the tie in Brighton’s favour.

Liverpool are overseeing one of their worst seasons to date so far; they are out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, sit ninth place in the Premier League and whilst they remain in the Champions League, they will face reigning champions Real Madrid.

Supporters have grown frustrated with the club’s board due to their lack of investment in recent years. The ongoing consensus is that Klopp is holding out to try and secure the signing of Jude Bellingham this summer, but it has left their midfield department significantly depleted.

Klopp on potential signings

Cody Gakpo joined the Merseyside team this transfer window and it appears as though he will be the only arrival this winter, as Klopp said post-match to beIN Sports: “Nothing will happen in this transfer window, that’s all.”