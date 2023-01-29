Leeds set to complete winger deal this week along with McKennie

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on another major transfer this week alongside the deal for Weston McKennie.

According to reports, Leeds are also set to complete the signing of Servette youngster Diogo Monteiro.

The Yorkshire outfit are leading the race for the highly-rated young defender, who looks like they’d be another smart addition to Jesse Marsch’s squad.

The 18-year-old has impressed for Servette as well as at youth level for Portugal, and one imagines he has a bright future ahead of him.

Leeds have done well to trust and develop young talents in recent times so could be an ideal destination for Monteiro.

