Leeds make move to land £30m Leicester flop

Leeds United are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Leicester City flop Ayoze Perez.

The Spaniard has struggled at the King Power Stadium, and many fans will surely feel he’s not been worth the £30million transfer fee.

Leicester could therefore do well to offload Perez, and it seems Leeds are ready to take a gamble on him.

Reports suggest the Yorkshire outfit are now making their move to bring Perez to Elland Road.

Ben Jacobs, speaking to Give Me Sport, has provided an update on the situation.

“I think that one name to keep an eye on, potentially, could be Ayoze Perez.

“He hasn’t done well at Leicester but proved that, if given a run of form, he could be valuable to a Premier League club from his Newcastle days.”

Leeds have had a strong transfer window and will hope this business will be enough to secure their top flight survival.