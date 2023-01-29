Liverpool journalist says Reds are keeping an eye on manager to replace Jurgen Klopp

The Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool has been a major success but like everything, all good things must come to an end and when that time comes at Anfield, there could be an obvious choice for his replacement

The German coach is contracted at the Merseyside club until 2026 and despite the club’s recent struggles, it is highly unlikely that it ends any sooner, unless the 55-year-old decides to walk away himself.

When it comes to Klopp’s successor, Steven Gerrard was the obvious choice pre-Aston Villa job, but the Liverpool legend has hit a bump in his managerial career and his time at Villa has shown that he has a long way to go before taking over the reins at Anfield.

Now Liverpool journalist Neil Jones has said that the Reds will be keeping an eye on the Bundesliga for Klopp’s potential replacement.

Writing for GOAL, Jones said that Liverpool will be keeping an eye on how the managerial career of former Red Xabi Alonso progresses, who is having great success at Bayer Leverkusen.

Jones wrote: “Liverpool, naturally, will have a close eye on his [Alonso] progress. Jurgen Klopp, of course, is still contracted until 2026, but the struggles of Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa mean his presumed successor is far from obvious. Alonso remains fondly remembered by Reds fans, and has nothing but good memories of his own from his five years on Merseyside.”

Working first with Real Madrid’s U-13 side and then with Real Sociedad’s B team, the Spaniard took over at Leverkusen last autumn and has taken the German side from 17th in the Bundesliga table all the way up to their current standing of 9th.

Bayer Leverkusen are the Bundesliga’s current form side with five straight wins on either side of the World Cup and that could continue with a win over Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Alonso was a deeply loved figure at Anfield and Reds fans would be delighted to see their former star return to the Merseyside club at some point in the future.