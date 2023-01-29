Liverpool handed major surprise late boost ahead of Brighton clash

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Liverpool have been handed a surprise boost ahead of today’s FA Cup fourth round clash against Brighton, with Moises Caicedo set to miss out.

The Ecuador international is currently being targeted by Arsenal and Chelsea for a late January transfer, with the player releasing a statement demanding to be allowed to leave his current club.

Brighton have responded by removing Caicedo from their squad for today’s game, which should help Liverpool in their bid to get through to the next round.

Caicedo has been superb for the Seagulls in recent times, so his absence will undoubtedly affect Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Moises Caicedo in action for Brighton
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: “Speaking to sources…” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool transfer target
Exclusive: One Manchester United player’s form saw the club change their transfer plans
Everton plotting late move for 26-year-old Premier League ace

Liverpool won the FA Cup last season and would do well to try to retain the trophy as they’re not currently doing too well in the Premier League.

Brighton will still be a difficult opponent, but one imagines Jurgen Klopp will be feeling slightly more confident now that Caicedo has been left out of the game today.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.