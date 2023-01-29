Liverpool handed major surprise late boost ahead of Brighton clash

Liverpool have been handed a surprise boost ahead of today’s FA Cup fourth round clash against Brighton, with Moises Caicedo set to miss out.

The Ecuador international is currently being targeted by Arsenal and Chelsea for a late January transfer, with the player releasing a statement demanding to be allowed to leave his current club.

Brighton have responded by removing Caicedo from their squad for today’s game, which should help Liverpool in their bid to get through to the next round.

Caicedo has been superb for the Seagulls in recent times, so his absence will undoubtedly affect Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Liverpool won the FA Cup last season and would do well to try to retain the trophy as they’re not currently doing too well in the Premier League.

Brighton will still be a difficult opponent, but one imagines Jurgen Klopp will be feeling slightly more confident now that Caicedo has been left out of the game today.