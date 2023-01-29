Liverpool star spotted shaking his head at Klopp decision and looked furious on Reds bench

It is fair to say that Trent Alexander-Arnold was not happy after being substituted during Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat against Brighton on Sunday.

With the match tied at 1-1 and both teams looking for a winner to go through, the right-back was taken off after 59 minutes and replaced by James Milner.

Leaving the pitch, Alexander-Arnold was spotted by cameras shaking his head in disapproval and gave a stare towards the Liverpool bench as he was seemingly upset at Jurgen Klopp’s decision to end his day early, reports talkSPORT.

Liverpool went on to lose the game 2-1 and it was Kaoru Mitoma, the man the England international was marking throughout his 59 minutes on the pitch, who scored the winning goal.

The reason for the substitution is unknown but Alexander-Arnold only played 18 minutes against Chelsea last weekend due to a minor injury and maybe that played a factor in Klopp’s decision to take off the right-back.

Either way, it was not a stellar performance from the 24-year-old at the Amex on Sunday but it was still a strange sub to make, which the Reds star clearly did not like.