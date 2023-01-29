Liverpool star spotted shaking his head at Klopp decision and looked furious on Reds bench

It is fair to say that Trent Alexander-Arnold was not happy after being substituted during Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat against Brighton on Sunday.

With the match tied at 1-1 and both teams looking for a winner to go through, the right-back was taken off after 59 minutes and replaced by James Milner.

Leaving the pitch, Alexander-Arnold was spotted by cameras shaking his head in disapproval and gave a stare towards the Liverpool bench as he was seemingly upset at Jurgen Klopp’s decision to end his day early, reports talkSPORT.

Liverpool went on to lose the game 2-1 and it was Kaoru Mitoma, the man the England international was marking throughout his 59 minutes on the pitch, who scored the winning goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was not happy to come off
The reason for the substitution is unknown but Alexander-Arnold only played 18 minutes against Chelsea last weekend due to a minor injury and maybe that played a factor in Klopp’s decision to take off the right-back.

Either way, it was not a stellar performance from the 24-year-old at the Amex on Sunday but it was still a strange sub to make, which the Reds star clearly did not like.

