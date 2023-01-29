Exclusive: “Speaking to sources…” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool transfer target

Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham amid ongoing transfer rumours regarding his future.

The England international has been strongly linked as a priority target for Liverpool by Goal and others, though Christian Falk revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this week that Dortmund still had some hope of keeping him.

Now, however, Romano has written in his exclusive Daily Briefing today that, from what he’s hearing from his sources, Bellingham is expecting to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer.

This will surely give Liverpool renewed hope over luring the 19-year-old to Anfield, in what could be a hugely important move to revive Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.

It’s been a very disappointing season for LFC so far this term, and midfield looks a clear area of weakness that needs resolving as soon as possible.

Bellingham is one of the finest players in Europe in that position, so if Liverpool could snap him up in the coming months it could set them up for the next decade or more.

“Of course Borussia Dortmund would love Jude Bellingham to stay, it’s normal,” Romano said.

“But I keep my feeling speaking to sources of Bellingham expected to leave in the summer. There are too many top clubs keen on signing him, so it’s going to be more than difficult for BVB to keep him.”