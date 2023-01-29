Barcelona rocked by lengthy injury that looks set to keep in-form star out of Manchester United game

Barcelona have reportedly been dealt a major injury blow with the news that Ousmane Dembele could be out for five weeks.

According to Fernando Polo in the tweet below, Dembele’s latest injury looks serious, with the France international looking unlikely to be back in time for the Manchester United game in the Europa League.

See below for the details on the Dembele injury…

La gente más cercana a Dembélé le ve fuera unas 5 semanas, con lo que se complicaría mucho que estuviese en toda la eliminatoria con el United. La temporada es larga y hay que recuperar bien. Al menos la lesión no es en los isquiotibiales, donde se lesionó antes varias veces. — Fernando Polo (@ffpolo) January 29, 2023

Barca fans will no doubt be devastated by this news, with Dembele in superb form for Xavi’s side this season.

It’s taken some time for Dembele to find his feet at the Nou Camp, but he’s now a star performer for the Catalan giants, and it’s surely good news for Man Utd that he won’t be taking part.

The Red Devils are improving slowly under Erik ten Hag, and little details like this could make all the difference in what could be a very close tie between these two big clubs.