Video: Manchester United injury blow as star spotted leaving Old Trafford on crutches

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have been dealt a potentially worrying injury blow as Christian Eriksen was spotted leaving Old Trafford on crutches after the FA Cup win over Reading last night.

The Denmark international has been an important player for Man Utd this season, but it seems he’s now suffered a pretty serious knock, if this video below is anything to go by…

Eriksen joined the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer, and is now a key part of Erik ten Hag’s midfield, so fans will be hoping this doesn’t keep him out for too long.

