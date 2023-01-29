“Drives me mad” – Roy Keane hits out at Manchester United star for one sloppy moment vs Reading

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at Tyrell Malacia for a sloppy moment in last night’s FA Cup fourth round win over Reading.

The Red Devils enjoyed a fairly comfortable 3-1 win at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Casemiro and Fred, but Keane was unimpressed with the way Malacia switched off at one point to allow the visitors a good opportunity.

Malacia had tried to take an extra touch in his penalty area, which saw the ball fall to Junior Hoilett, whose shot was saved by Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea.

Keane was fuming at that moment, admitting it drives him mad when defenders make poor decisions like that.

“What are these defenders thinking? Honestly, it drives me mad. As if he’s surprised somebody’s next to him!” Keane said on ITV, as quoted by the Metro.

Tyrell Malacia of Manchester United
“Switch on! Be aware of what’s next to you on the football pitch. It drives me crazy.”

United signed Malacia from Feyenoord in the summer and he’s done reasonably well so far, but it seems clear that there are one or two areas where he could still improve.

The 23-year-old could have a bright future at United if he cuts out silly mistakes like this, which should come with experience.

