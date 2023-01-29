Exclusive: One Manchester United player’s form saw the club change their transfer plans

Manchester United went into this January’s transfer window targeting a right-back, but changed their minds due to the strong form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside’s Substack, with the reporter explaining that Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag remains keen on a signing in midfield, though the transfer budget could be an issue.

The Red Devils have been in fine form recently as Ten Hag continues to turn this team around, but there are clearly still some weaknesses in this squad that need addressing.

United fans will be pleased with the improvement of Wan-Bissaka in recent times, with the former Crystal Palace man initially starting this season completely out of favour under Ten Hag.

The Dutchman seems prepared to offer players a way back into the team, however, so that’s led the club to cool their interest in bringing in a new right-sided defender for the time being.

Romano didn’t name any specific midfield targets, but it seems that’s one area where Ten Hag would ideally like to bring someone in, though the budget is not down to him.

“Manchester United were considering signing a new right-back this January, but then they decided to continue with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, this was one of the possible changes,” Romano said.

“Ten Hag is also keeping an eye on midfielders for present and future but as he said, on the budget side it’s not up to him.”

