Manchester United have received 10 loan proposals for attacker Anthony Elanga.

The 20-year-old has failed to make an impact this season in the short cameos he has been granted by Erik ten Hag and could now depart the club for the remainder of the campaign.

Borussia Dortmund and PSV are among the clubs interested, according to Fabrizio Romano, but the Red Devils are yet to give the green light to any of the sides in the race.

Elanga has fallen out of favour due to the arrival of Antony, as well as the breakthrough of 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho.

Elanga’s season so far

The Sweden international has made 20 appearances this season but registered just two assists in that time. Ten Hag likely sees that the youngster would benefit from a short loan spell to boost his confidence and develop his game in the first team of a new side, however, Elanga doves provide greater depth for the Reds.