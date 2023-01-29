Newcastle agree deal with Premier League club to sign talented youngster

Newcastle United have reached an agreement with West Ham to sign Harrison Ashby. 

The two Premier League sides have agreed a fee of £3 million for the transfer of the 21-year-old to St James’ Park, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Ashby has not featured for the first team this season in the Premier League despite being an exciting prospect for David Moyes to utilise.

The Magpies have now swooped in to secure the signing of the youngster, who was keen on making the switch. Ashby will now travel to Tyneside to complete all necessary medical tests and formalities.

There is a sell-on clause included in the terms.

Ashby will join lucrative project at Newcastle

The defender will now be looking to gain experience under Eddie Howe as the club aim to see out the second half of the campaign as outstanding as the first half. They sit third place in the Premier League and have one foot in the Carabao Cup final.

